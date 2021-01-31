PM Modi to address 125th anniversary celebrations of ‘Prabuddha Bharata’ journal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of the ‘Prabuddha Bharata’ journal on Sunday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) which also said that the event was being organised by the Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati in Uttarakhand.

"‘Prabuddha Bharata’ is a special journal, closely associated with Swami Vivekananda himself. At around 3 PM tomorrow, 31st January, will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of this iconic journal,” PM Modi said on Twitter on Saturday.

'Prabuddha Bharata' is a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order which was started by Swami Vivekananda. It has been in publication since 1896 and carries articles on social sciences and humanities comprising historical, psychological, cultural and social sciences themes.Swami Vireshananda has been the editor of the journal since August last year.

Prabuddha Bharata' is regarded as a significant medium for spreading the message of India’s ancient spiritual wisdom. It was initially published in Chennai for two years after which the publication operation was shifted to Almora town of Uttarakhand. The place of publication was again moved in April 1899 to the Advaita Ashrama and the journal has been publishing from there ever since.

Several prominent people such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sri Aurobindo, Netaji Subhas Chandra Sister Nivedita and the first Vice President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan have contributed their writings towards the journal in the fields of history, psychology, social issues, Indian culture etc.

A release from the PMO stated that the Advaita Ashrama was working towards making the entire ‘Prabuddha Bharata’ archives available online on its website.

