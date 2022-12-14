PM pays tribute to Swaminarayan sect leader in Gujarat, inaugurates centenary event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led tributes paid to late spiritual leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj at the inaugural function of a month-long festival in Ahmedabad to mark his birth centenary.

The month-long celebration — from December 15 to January 15, 2023 — will feature daily events, thematic exhibitions and thought-provoking pavilions, according to a Central government statement issued on Tuesday.

“Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj touched countless lives all over the world with his impeccable service, humility and wisdom,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He and Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual successor of Pramukh Swami, commenced the inauguration ceremony amid chanting of Vedic mantras from the Sant Dwar — a 380-feet-wide entrance gate honouring the India’s sages and saints.

Recalling his conversation with the late Pramukh Swami after the terror attack at the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Modi said the former had inquired if his residence was affected as it was near the temple. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time.

Recalling his association with Pramukh Swami, the PM said he was treated as a son by the “great saint”.

Modi said the pen with which he signed the nomination papers to contest his first state assembly election from Rajkot in 2001 was gifted to him by Pramukh Swami.

“After that he used to send pens to me every time to sign nomination papers and he even sent them when I fought the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi,” Modi said.

According to Tuesday’s government statement: “His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj was a guide and guru who touched countless lives across India and the world. He was widely respected and admired as a great spiritual leader. His life was dedicated to the service of spirituality and humanity. As the leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, he inspired countless cultural, social and spiritual initiatives, providing comfort and care to millions.”

