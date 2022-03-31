PMPML floats tender to start e-cab service

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has floated tender to start e-cab facility for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The public transport utility claims to provide the service cheaper that private app-based cab aggregators.

PMPML chairman and managing director Laxminarayan Mishra said the last date for bidders to submit proposal for procurement, operation and maintenance of e-cab service is May 4. He was unavailable for comment for more details despite repeated attempts.

A representative of the utility on anonymity said that concerns have been raised by women over travelling in private cabs and the planned e-cab service will address the issue as it will be managed by a government organisation.

Safety ride for women passengers

Total e-cabs: 100

Estimated expenditure: Rs13.5 crore

e-cab running per day: 150 km per day

Expenditure per km: Rs1.80

Two drivers on each e-cab, in two shifts

Driver’s monthly salary: Rs18,000

Cost-effective drive

Comparison between private cabs and PMPML facility (for 20km travel)

Private cab service fare: Rs260

Private cab service for premium: Rs358

Mumbai taxi service: Rs338

Pune auto: Rs234

Proposed PMPML e-cab service: Rs200

Highlights of e-cab service

Concession for senior citizens, disabled passengers

It will run 24x7

Connectivity for metro stations, malls, airport, railway station, IT hub

Mobile app, QR code, online payment, smart card facilities

Central control room

Safety features for women passengers and supported by government agency

Charging stations at PMPML depots, stands