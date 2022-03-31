PMPML floats tender to start e-cab service
PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has floated tender to start e-cab facility for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The public transport utility claims to provide the service cheaper that private app-based cab aggregators.
PMPML chairman and managing director Laxminarayan Mishra said the last date for bidders to submit proposal for procurement, operation and maintenance of e-cab service is May 4. He was unavailable for comment for more details despite repeated attempts.
A representative of the utility on anonymity said that concerns have been raised by women over travelling in private cabs and the planned e-cab service will address the issue as it will be managed by a government organisation.
PMPML plans e-cab facility for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
Safety ride for women passengers
Total e-cabs: 100
Estimated expenditure: Rs13.5 crore
e-cab running per day: 150 km per day
Expenditure per km: Rs1.80
Two drivers on each e-cab, in two shifts
Driver’s monthly salary: Rs18,000
Cost-effective drive
Comparison between private cabs and PMPML facility (for 20km travel)
Private cab service fare: Rs260
Private cab service for premium: Rs358
Mumbai taxi service: Rs338
Pune auto: Rs234
Proposed PMPML e-cab service: Rs200
Highlights of e-cab service
Concession for senior citizens, disabled passengers
It will run 24x7
Connectivity for metro stations, malls, airport, railway station, IT hub
Mobile app, QR code, online payment, smart card facilities
Central control room
Safety features for women passengers and supported by government agency
Charging stations at PMPML depots, stands