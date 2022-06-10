PM’s digital vision goes global, India is country of the year at 2022 VivaTech

India will be the 'Country of The Year' at the upcoming VivaTech 2022, the largest technology and digital fair in Europe from June 15-18 in Paris. It is for the first time that Vivatech has accorded the prestigious designation to any country. The feat comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's keynote address which had generated a lot of buzz in both Europe and India. The designation is a global recognition of India's contribution to the world of technology, innovation and startups, and also marks 75 years of India's independence and as many years of Indo-France diplomatic relations, the Indian embassy in France said in a statement. This year, the Indian delegation at the VivaTech will be led by union minister for communication, electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf, over 100 officials, CEOs and digital experts. India will showcase to the world its success in public digital infrastructure including those for digitisation of payments, financial inclusion, health and welfare etc. The sophisticated products for green and clean mobility like e-cars and scooters, drones will be showcased. As many as 65 startups will be featured including 15 in India Pavilion and 51 in digital pavilion. Besides union minister Vaishnaw's keynote address, four CEOs and tech leaders will share their insights on the main stages across the four days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Pavilion will host 15 Indian startups, with each one being able to network with the visitors directly or online mode. Some of the key displays at the India Pavilion include TCS's Jaguar Formula E-Car, electric aircraft designed by a venture backed by IIT Mandi which can operate in hilly terrains and urban areas for carbon free, speedy and economic transportation. The India Pavilion will also feature innovations including a portable Spandan ECG device built by startup called Sunfox. The 12-lead portable ECG device offers round-the-clock ECG monitoring through compact smartphone app from anywhere. It can detect 21 arrhythmia patterns, 12 heart dysfunction diseases, live ECG monitoring option etc.

The India Pavilion will also showcase, Annie, the world's first self-learning Braille device for the visually impaired. Developed by startup called Thinkerbell Labs, it enables a student to learn to read, write and type braille on their own.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail