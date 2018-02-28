PNB fraud grows to $2 billion; one killed in Nagaland polling: Top news of the day

Punjab National Bank said the amount of fraudulent transactions at the bank could rise to $2 billion. A person was shot dead and two others were injured during voting for Nagaland elections. Voting in Meghalaya concluded peacefully. These stories made news on Tuesday. Here is more about them.

Punjab National Bank says scam may cost bank nearly $2 billion

Punjab National Bank (PNB) said the amount of fraudulent transactions involving the bank could go up by about $204 million in addition to the $1.77 billion it had earlier reported, sending shares down as much as 8.9% to a 20-month low. As the scale of the fraud grew, the Finance Ministry set a 15-day deadline for state banks to take action to improve their oversight of operational and technological risks.

Northeast elections: 75% polling in Nagaland, one killed in clashes; 77% turnout in Meghalaya

A man was killed and three others injured in separate incidents of poll-related violence in Nagaland on Tuesday while Meghalaya witnessed a comparatively peaceful election day. While 75% voting was reported till 5pm in Nagaland, the figure for Meghalaya stood at 77% at 11 pm. The poll percentage is expected to rise higher.

Nirav Modi’s Firestar Diamond files for bankruptcy in US

Firestar Diamond Inc, the flagship company of Nirav Modi, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States. The company has listed assets and liabilities in the range of $50 million to $100 million, according to a court filing in the Southern District Of New York.

Maldives declines India’s invitation for naval exercise: Navy chief

Maldives has refused India’s invitation to participate in a biennial naval exercise in which 16 countries are participating. Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said Maldives didn’t given any reason for its decision not send ships to the eight-day long exercise called Milan. President Abdulla Yameen’s government has imposed a state of emergency in Maldives and warned India and other nations not to meddle in his country’s affairs.

No evidence of Islamic State presence in Kashmir: Police

There is no evidence that the Islamic State (IS) exists in Kashmir but the terrorist group’s claim that it killed a policeman in Srinagar on Sunday will be investigated, said a police officer. IS has said it killed Constable Farooq Ahmed Yatoo in Soura locality of Srinagar.

Donald Trump mimics PM Modi, dismisses Indian duty cut on Harleys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “beautiful, fantastic man” but his government has not done the US any “favour” by slashing customs duty on imported motorcycles, said President Donald Trump. High-end imported motorcycles, including Harley Davidson and Triumph, are set to get cheaper in India after the government cut customs duty. “Now, the prime minister, who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day and said we are lowering it to 50%. I said okay, but so far we’re getting nothing,” he said.

Pakistan made ‘enormous sacrifices’ in fight against terrorism: China

Pakistan has made “enormous sacrifices” in fighting terrorism and the world should take an “objective” look at its country’s efforts, saidChina. Pakistan was last week put on a “grey list” of nations where terrorist organisations are allowed to raise funds.

Apple plans giant iPhone and a lower-priced model: Report

Apple Inc. is preparing to release a trio of new smartphones later this year: the largest iPhone ever, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone’s key features, reported Bloomberg.

Body of Sridevi brought back to India

Veteran actor Sridevi’s mortal remains arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday night, around 72 hours after her sudden and shocking demise in Dubai. Her funeral will happen Wednesday afternoon. Her body was taken to her residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in a convoy. Tight security arrangements were in place both on the way and outside the house as a large number of fans had gathered to get a glimpse of their beloved actress.