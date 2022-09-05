POCO M5 launched in India, available in 3 colour options

POCO M5, the latest smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker POCO was launched in India on Monday, and comes in three colour options: Power Black, POCO Yellow and Icy Blue. The phone is available in 4/64GB and 6/128GB variants; while the former is priced at ₹12,499, the latter can be purchased for ₹14,499.

Also, under Flipkart's The Big Billion Sale, which will begin soon, both variants will be available at ₹1,500 less than their respective original cost.

Here are some features and specifications of the POCO M5:

(1.) The phone has a 50MP primary camera, and for selfies, an 8MP front camera. For photography, there are three camera at the back, each with LED flash.

(2.) The device has a full HD+IPS display, as well as a 1,080*2,800 pixel resolution. Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display.

(3.) As its processor, the POCO M5 has been given MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging of 18W.

(4.) For connectivity, it has 4G LTE, wifi, Bluetooth5, GPS/A-GPS, IRS blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB type-C port etc.

(5.) Those who buy the phone will also get free Disney+Hotstar subscription for a year.

