Podcast: The Rise of the “Scams Raj”

Milan talks with Snigdha Poonam, national affairs reporter for the Hindustan Times, on the startling rise of truly outrageous scams across India.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:17 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Milan talks with Snigdha Poonam, national affairs reporter for the Hindustan Times, on the startling rise of truly outrageous scams across India. Through a series of eye-popping investigations, Snigdha and her colleagues have mastered the art of exposing extraordinary scams involving ordinary people in India. They have uncovered call center scams, insurance scams, exam scams, fake jobs scams, and other scams that you did not even know existed.

 

Snigdha is the author of the book, Dreamers: How Young Indians Are Changing Their World, and has a knack for getting deep inside the psyche of the Indian heartland. Milan speaks with Snigdha about her journalistic exploits, the personal toll of investigative reporting, and what is powering the proliferation of scams in the “New India.” Here is their conversation, recorded in the Hindustan Times studio in New Delhi last summer.

BJP-Sena tussle in Maharashtra puts government’s winter session plan on hold
Minimum pay may jump 28% on government’s wage code
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library membership trimmed; Amit Shah in
Delhi takes a breath, but bad air chokes UP, Bihar
UP teacher scolds male student for harassing girl, gets beaten up by mob
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
ISIS group attempted suicide attack in India last year, says US official
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
