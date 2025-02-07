Point Blank: Hamas leaders In PoK expose Pakistan's bid to turn J&K into Jihad theatre

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a calendar event celebrated in Pakistan on February 5 by both Rawalpindi and Islamabad, to keep up the delusion that the Islamic Republic will one day rule the Muslim-majority union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A file photo of protests in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Since 2004, the day has been used by Pakistan politicians, generals, and jihadists to make inflammatory speeches against India and remind their supporters and pro-Pak jihadists in the Kashmir Valley, that their dream of uniting with Islamabad will bear fruit one day.

All in the name of Kashmiri independence and so what if the Narendra Modi government has thrown Article 370 and Article 35 A into the dustbin of history on August 5, 2019, and peace has been restored in the UT.

With law and order parameters in the Valley working outright in favour of the Modi government and the terror attacks by Pakistan-based terror groups on a decline, Pakistan decided to up the ante with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Syed Asim Munir and terror leaders from Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiyeba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Kashmiri prop JKLF making a bee-line to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

But the piece de resistance on February 5 was the presence of Hamas Spokespersons Dr Khalid Qaddoumi, Dr Naji Zaheer apart from Hamas leaders Mufti Azam and Bilal Alsallat at a Rawalkot rally attended by JeM’s leader Masood Azhar brother Talha Saif, launching commander Asghar Khan Kashmiri, Masood Ilyas and top LeT terror commanders.

The conference titled "Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation Al Aqsa Flood "was designed to convey that both Kashmir and Palestine were subjects for pan-Islamic jihad and also ask the Ummah to unite against India and Israel on the victimhood card.

While the Pakistan-based Punjabi terrorist groups have been responsible for the death of thousands in the Kashmir Valley since the 1990s, the Sunni Hamas terrorist group, backed by Shia Iran, was responsible for the October 7, 2023 butchery that took place in South Israel with 1200 massacred, hundreds maimed and over 200 captured as war booty.

India had openly condemned the October 7 attack by the Hamas terrorist group and also at the same time asked Israel to work towards the two-state solution.

On Wednesday, Pak PM Sharif and Army Chief Munir went to Muzaffarabad to communicate to India that its Kashmir agenda was still alive and boost the confidence of deployed troopers that Rawalpindi had enough military firepower to stand up to India.

It is quite evident that Pakistan this year chose to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity Day as more than often Pak PM sends a video message and the Army Chief often confines himself to a routine statement.

Behind the veneer of PM Sharif wanting a dialogue with India over Kashmir, the fact is that Indian intelligence is reporting no less than 80-100 foreign terrorists assembled on the launch pads in Jammu and Kashmir to create mayhem in India this summer.

With the counter-insurgency grid tight in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani jihadists will make all efforts to infiltrate into the Valley and cause violent disruption but the Indian security forces are determined to neutralize them.

The other reason for jihadists, PM, and COAS to assemble in Occupied Kashmir with Hamas guests was to boost local jihadi recruitment in so-called Azad Kashmir in the name of Ummah and pan-Islamic cause.

The local recruitment has dried for Islamic jihad in Kashmir. Fact is that there has been serious unrest against Pakistan in the Occupied territory with the locals even willing to take on the Pakistan security forces with frequent protests being the order of the day.

That Hamas and Palestinian leaders were seen sharing a platform with Pakistani Sunni jihadists indicates that Palestine political leaders have decided to pitch their lot with the so-called Kashmir cause as they believe that India has gone the Israel way.

The joining of hands of Hamas and Pakistani Punjabi jihadists also brings clarity to the Modi government as a new tactic adopted by the pan-Islamic jihadists to draw more cannon fodder from Occupied Kashmir and Khyber Paktunkhwa region. The Hamas leaders in Rawalakot were expressing solidarity with Pakistani jihadists at the same time when President Donald Trump was advocating the US radical plan to take over Gaza with Palestinians sent to live in neighbouring Jordan and Egypt.

While both Jordan and Egypt have rejected the Trump Gaza proposal, the topic will be under the microscope when King Abdullah meets the US President on February 11.

The presence of Hamas leaders along with Jaish, Lashkar, and Hizbul terrorists in Rawalakot reinforces the stamp of the global terror factory in Pakistan as well as shoots down the Rawalpindi narrative that political struggle for self-determination was going on in the Valley. This is state-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with Islamabad still trying to complete the unfinished agenda of the bloody Partition of India.



Kashmiri carrot helps Pak politicians, generals to divert attention from inflation

The Kashmiri carrot also helps Pakistani politicians and generals to divert the mind of its citizens who are currently grappling with high food inflation, religious violence, terror attacks and deep political instability. Globally, Pakistan today stands as a symbol of Islamic jihad, political Islam, rabid clergy and violence.

Further, unlike in the UPA regime, Pakistan supporters in India and its Leftist media no longer have the clout to pressurise the Modi government to open a dialogue with Pakistan. Except its all-weather ally China, Pakistan hardly finds any political traction in the west as the US has no apetite for the cindering Af-Pak region after August 15,2021 capture of Kabul by the Taliban.

While New Delhi has taken note of Pakistan ramping up Raag Kashmiri again, it has no intentions of engaging with Islamabad till it turns off the terror tap against India and by bringing terror leaders like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed to book for spilling the blood of innocents in India.

Given Pakistani hatred for India, one should not be surprised if the entire February 5 exercise was high-profiled to bring the Kashmir issue to the notice of the new Republican administration in Washington with President Trump scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13 after co-chairing an artificial intelligence summit in France.

Simply put, while Pakistan is still stuck in the Kashmir illusion and pre-August 5, 2019 mindset, India has moved on to different levels economically, politically and militarily on the global map. Even Pakistan’s main weapon of terror has been blunted to a large extent by the Modi government as any Rawalpindi-sponsored terror strike in India will get a bigger and sharper response across the Radcliffe Line. Remember Surgical Strikes and Operation Bandar in Balakot.