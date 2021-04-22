Home / India News / Pokhriyal, Adhir, Tharoor test positive for Covid
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor also confirmed that he has tested positive for the viral disease.(PTI)

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the Union minister said, “This is to inform you all that I have tested Covid positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested.”

Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, said he will continue to campaign for the West Bengal assembly polls through virtual events. The sixth phase of the state polls is due on Thursday. “I have been tested Covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for the last 7 days must comply with covid protocols, I will be continuing my campaign through the virtual platform,” the West Bengal Pradesh Congress president said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery. “Praying for the well-being and swift recovery of Adhir Da,” the PM tweeted.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor also confirmed that he has tested positive for the viral disease. “Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids,” he posted on Twitter.

