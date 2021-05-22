Police beat UP teen to death for flouting norms: Kin

A 17-year-old vegetable vendor died on Friday after being allegedly thrashed by police for violating Covid-19 restrictions in Uttar Pradesh’s Bangarmau town, triggering protests and an official probe.

The state is currently under a partial curfew amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Mohammad Faisal was selling vegetables at the local market beyond the deadline of 3pm when the accused policeman Vijay Chowdhary and homeguard Satya Pradesh allegedly started beating him for violating Covid restrictions, said Mohammad Islam, Faisal’s father.

Faisal’s family filed a police complaint that said he lost consciousness after the assault but was still taken to the local police station where his condition deteriorated. He was then referred to the Community Health Centre in Bangarmau.

“We got a telephone call from a vendor who told us about the assault. I reached the kotwali but by that time, he was taken to the hospital. On getting there, I learnt he was dead,” Mohammad Islam said. He died around 4.30pm, said police.

Unnao additional superintendent of police Shashi Shekhar said the deceased’s family filed a complaint and the accused will be booked for murder. In a statement, police said Unnao superintendent of police Anand Kulkarni suspended Chowdhary and sacked Satya , adding that a case will also be lodged against them.

The victim’s family, however, accused the police of shielding the other accused. After Faisal’s death, several staged a protest demanding compensation to the family and action against the security personnel.