Constable rapes 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan district, police let him go

A police constable allegedly raped a 30-year-old married woman in Dausa district of Rajasthan and later escaped after a senior officer let him go, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Bandikui under the Baswa police station on Tuesday evening. The accused constable, identified as Mahesh Gurjar (30), who is absconding, and the station house officer (SHO) of Baswa police station, Ramniwas Meena, have been suspended, an officer said.

According to the police, Gurjar forcefully entered the woman’s house when she was alone on Tuesday night and raped her. Her husband and mother-in-law had gone to a relative’s place to attend a function.

When the woman raised an alarm, Gurjar citing his position as a constable threatened to kill her, Bandikui circle officer Ishwar Singh said.

“However, upon hearing the woman’s scream, her neighbours reached the spot and caught him. They tied him to a cot and thrashed him,” Singh said.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from Baswa police station reached the spot and took Gurjar for a medical examination. “Later, the Biswa police station SHO let him go,” the circle officer added.

On Wednesday morning, the woman’s husband and mother-in-law took the survivor to the police station and lodged a complaint. Meena, who was in-charge of the police station, had not informed his senior officers about the incident, Singh said.

Taking cognizance of the incident and holding Meena accountable for “sheer negligence” and “violation of the protocol”, Dausa superintend of police Vandita Rana suspended him on Thursday, the circle officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused constable.

“Efforts are being made to nab the constable,” Singh said. “Further investigation is underway.”