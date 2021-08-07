Police constable killed in Kulgam terror attack

Srinagar A policeman was killed on Saturday after terrorists opened fire at a police party, in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said officials familiar with the matter.

“Terrorists in the evening fired indiscriminately on a police party in Kulgam district. One policeman was injured in the attack & attained martyrdom. Area has been cordoned off,” Kashmir police said in a Twitter post.

The deceased, identified as police constable Nisar Ahmad, succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital, said the official.

The attack evoked strong condemnation from political leaders, with J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha terming it a “cowardly’’. “I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on the security force in Kulgam in which our brave police jawan, Nisar Ah Wagay attained martyrdom. Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, too, expressed her grief in a Twitter post. “Deeply saddened to hear about the policeman shot dead by militants in Kulgam today. Condolences to his family & may his soul rest in peace,” she said.

Ahead of the Independence Day on August 15, the Valley has recorded a spurt in terrorist attacks.

On August 5, a grenade blast took place in Old City Srinagar; two days after a cop and a civilian were injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the same area.

On June 22, Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad, who worked with the Criminal Investigation Department wing of police, was killed in a terrorist attack near his residence in Nowgam.