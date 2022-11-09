Police deny claims of stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Gujarat aimed at Owaisi

Refuting the claims by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) that stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on board during his Gujarat visit, the railway police said that no such incident had taken place.

According to the railway police, a stone accidentally flew and hit the window due to a passing train that was moving in the opposite direction.

“Some repair work is going on in the tracks between Ankleshwar and Surat. When Vande Bharat was moving towards the south, at the same time, a speeding Paschim Express was moving towards the north. Due to vibration, a stone flew and hit the window of the coach, causing a small crack in it. Nobody has been hurt,” the local crime branch, Western Railway, Vadodara said.

However, a report in this regard was registered and a probe was initiated by the local crime branch of the Western Railway, Vadodara after the party publicly made charges.

Owaisi, along with party leader and spokesperson Waris Pathan reached Gujarat on Monday (Nov 7) campaigning for AIMIM’s Jamalpur candidate Sabir Kabliwala at Mirzapur in Ahmedabad ahead of the state elections.

Pathan claimed that Kabliwala and other party leaders were travelling in the Vande Bharat Express from Ahmedabad to Surat when the incident took place.

Tweeting about the incident with pictures of the damaged window glass, Pathan said, “were travelling in Vande Bharat Express train from Ahmedabad to Surat, some unidentified people broke the glass by pelting stones on the train!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar on September 30 this year. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

