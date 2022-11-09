Uttarakhand CM, India's top chef, Nykaa founder to speak on Day 2 of HTLS 2022

After a successful first day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, the prestigious annual fora is waiting for three renowned leaders from different fields to have conversations on Day 2 of the five-day event that help ‘Envisioning A New Tomorrow’. The second day of the Summit will kick off at 5.30pm, with a conversation between Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh and Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor, Hindustan Times.

In July 2021, Dhami became Uttarakhand’s youngest chief minister at 45 amid turbulence in the state BJP which gave three CMs in less than four months. Then a two-time MLA, Dhami steadied the ship and led the party to a victory in the 2022 assembly elections, reversing a two-decade trend of no ruling party retaining power in the state.

Ever since, Dhami has looked to cement himself even further and appears set for a long inning in power. He has also been campaigning in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh where BJP would be hoping the reverse the similar trend and retain power.

In the second session, celebrity chief Manish Mehrotra will be in conversation with Jamal Shaikh, Editor, HT Brunch. Mehrotra is a corporate chef at Indian Accent which offers an inventive approach to Indian cuisine. He reinterprets nostalgic Indian dishes with an openness toward global techniques and influences. Mehrotra was awarded #1 Chef in India by Culinary Culture Co.

The third and final session will host Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, a multi-brand omnichannel beauty, fashion and lifestyle-focused retail business established in 2012. Nykaa largely operates as an e-commerce platform selling everything from global cosmetic brands to jewellery.

Nayar was listed in Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, Bloomberg Global Annual 50 and Fortune India’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business, and under her leadership, Nykaa made it to the Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies. Falguni is also on the board of several companies, including Dabur and Kotak Securities.

