Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Police file new case against actor Dileep
india news

Police file new case against actor Dileep

The case took a fresh turn after director Balachandra Kumar’s interview to a TV channel in December last year in which he claimed Dileep was in possession of tapes of the assault.
File photo of actor Dileep(SOURCED)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 07:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Kerala police crime branch on Sunday registered a fresh case against Malayalam actor Dileep, his brother and four others for allegedly threatening the investigating officer in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

The case took a fresh turn after director Balachandra Kumar’s interview to a TV channel in December last year in which he claimed Dileep was in possession of tapes of the assault. He also submitted several audio tapes to the police. In one of the tapes, one person allegedly identified as Anoop, Dileep’s brother, can be beard talking about a conspiracy to kill investigating officer Baiju Paulose. The conservation allegedly took place in November 2017 at the actor’s house in Aluva in Ernakulam district, the crime branch has said in its FIR.

In another audio clip, a muffled voice is heard talking about using a truck to run over Paulose.

“We may have to look at another one-and-a-half crore in this regard,” the voice was heard saying, the crime breach pointed out in the FIR. The new FIR has been filed against six Dileep, brother Anoop, another relative Suraj, and two others (Appu and Babu) and a man director Kumar addressed as the ‘VIP.’

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dileep
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP