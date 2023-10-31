Police head constable shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Baramulla

A policeman of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed by terrorists in Baramulla on Tuesday. Head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was fired upon by terrorists outside his home at Kralpora in the Pattan area of Baramulla. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sub-District Hospital in Tangmarg.

This is the third targeted attack in the last three days and the second attack on police officials. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entire area has been cordoned off, and a large-scale search operation is underway to track down the perpetrators, police said.

“Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on,” Kashmir Police Zone said in a social media post.

The incident unfolded when terrorists fired upon Dar at his residence, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to the Sub-District Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

This is the third targeted attack in as many days and the second attack on police officials. A police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district the next day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail