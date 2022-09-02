Police look for Prayagraj men seen in video smoking hookah, having barbecue

Two of the eight men, who were booked after a video showing them smoking hookah and having barbecue on two boats in the Ganga near a temple in Prayagraj went viral, were on the run after their identification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virendra Kumar, a local police officer, said police teams were carrying out raids to trace the whereabouts of the two accused and to arrest them. He said even their family members, including the women, are missing. “Investigations are also underway and the help of boatmen, as well locals, is being sought to identify the other six.”

Anjaf, Hassan, and six unidentified people were on Wednesday booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult religion) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different religious groups).

A 30-second video showed the men smoking and having barbecue near the holy Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.