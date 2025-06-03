Police may relocate BJP leader over hate speech

The police in Dakshina Kannada district have initiated legal proceedings to extern BJP leader and Puthila Parivara head Arun Kumar Puthila, citing concerns over law and order in the region. A formal notice has been issued directing him to appear before officials for a hearing on June 6, failing which an ex parte order may be passed. The police in Dakshina Kannada district have initiated legal proceedings to extern BJP leader and Puthila Parivara head Arun Kumar Puthila, citing concerns over law and order in the region (File photo)

The externment proceedings are being pursued under Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act, which allows for removal of individuals considered a threat to public order. According to an official, the authorities are considering relocating Puthila to Shahabad police station limits in Kalaburagi district. The notice, issued by the Puttur assistant commissioner, also stated that Puthila may appear in person or through legal representation. The decision has been taken based on his history of giving inflammatory speeches.

According to the official, the decision follows recent incidents of communal violence and a review of multiple murder cases over the past decade, where several accused were reportedly found to be affiliated with radical organisations. “We have identified and are closely monitoring the movements and activities of the leaders of such organisations. Directions have been issued to verify all such groups, and preventive measures will continue,” said Arun Kumar, superintendent of police.

Kumar added that the police were acting within their mandate to maintain peace. “It is the responsibility of the police to take preventive action, and legal steps will be taken against those who oppose these efforts. We will continue to implement such measures until law and order is fully restored.”

In connection with ongoing preventive actions, the police also registered an FIR on June 2 against senior RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who allegedly delivered a provocative speech on May 12 during a condolence meeting for slain Hindutva activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty. The event took place at Madwa Palace Convention Hall in Kavalapadur village under Bantwal Rural Police Station limits. Police allege Bhat’s remarks were inflammatory and could incite communal tension. A case has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS.

The Dakshina Kannada district police, in coordination with the district administration, has identified 36 people for externment from the district limits following their repeated involvement in communal offences and activities that threaten public peace and order. The police crackdown has triggered protests from various groups, including demonstrations outside the Kadaba police station, where activists opposed background verifications being conducted on leaders of several organisations.

In response to the developments, BJP state president BY Vijayendra issued a sharp rebuke of the Congress-led government, accusing it of using the police force to target Hindu leaders in a bid to appease the Muslim community for electoral purposes. “In the coastal region, Hindu leaders and BJP are going out to intimidate Hindu activists to remind people of it again,” Vijayendra said, alleging that the state was showing leniency towards “anti-social elements” while aggressively pursuing action against leaders of Hindu outfits.

He also criticised the government’s alleged role in the swift transfer of top police officers in Mangaluru following the murder of a Muslim truck driver. “A conspiracy is underway to file false cases against the leaders of the Hindu community and throw them in jail,” he said.

Terming the externment proceedings and FIRs as “shameful moves to suppress freedom of expression,” Vijayendra demanded immediate withdrawal of the cases. “The FIR registered against more than 15 leaders of Hindu organizations, including Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, should be immediately cancelled and the deportation order withdrawn, otherwise the government itself will have to be responsible for the further consequences,” he warned.

In response, home minister G Parameshwara said: “Whether Hindu or Muslim, action will be taken only if someone breaks the law. No one will be spared if they do something wrong.”