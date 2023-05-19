Karnataka: 2 cops suspended for torture over banner taunting BJP leaders

A sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended for allegedly torturing nine men for displaying a banner taunting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Karnataka chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda at Puttur in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Nine people were arrested over the banner. (ANI/Representative)

The two, Srinath Reddy and Harshith, were posted at the Puttur (Rural) Police Station.

The action against them was taken on the complaint of Avinash Narimogaru, who was among those allegedly tortured. The nine allegedly put up the banner offering “shraddhanjali (homage)” to Kateel and Gowda with a garland of slippers after the BJP’s loss in the Karnataka assembly polls. “Heartfelt tributes to you for being the reason for BJP’s disgraceful loss. From hurt Hindu workers,” the banner read.

The banner was removed and the nine were arrested. On Wednesday, pictures and videos of some of them with multiple injuries were circulated on social media, prompting the police to order a probe.

The nine are believed to be supporters of Arun Kumar Puthila, who unsuccessfully contested as an independent from Puttur after being denied a BJP ticket.

Mangaluru police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain later warned people against sharing inflammatory posts on social media.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar promised zero tolerance for highhandedness. “Appropriate action is being taken against the erring police officers & men in [the] Puttur incident. Zero tolerance for such illegal and unwarranted actions,” Kumar tweeted on Thursday.

Disciplinary action has also been recommended against Puttur’s deputy police superintendent Veeraiah Hiremath for inaction.

