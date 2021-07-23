Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Police raid residences of 4 criminals, aides in Bengaluru
india news

Police raid residences of 4 criminals, aides in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch police conducted raids and searches at the residences of notorious criminals and their associates in Bengaluru, on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:59 PM IST
HT Image

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch police conducted raids and searches at the residences of notorious criminals and their associates in Bengaluru, on Friday.

“CCB raids on active and notorious rowdies — Wilson Garden Naga, Cycle Ravi, Silent Sunil, J B Narayan — and their associates are now underway. The residences, 45 in total, of these four rowdy sheeters and their associates, are being searched,” said Sandeep Patil Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

He added that these criminals were involved in several cases of murder, extortion, land-grabbing, and illegal settlement of property disputes among others.

During the raid at the residence of Naga, CCB sleuths found 2 lakh in cash and a dagger. They also seized weapons, cash, and property documents among other things during the raids at other places.

According to a senior CCB officer, the raids are part of the police’s crackdown on rowdies in the city. Police on July 10 had raided around 2,146 homes associated with rowdies, and 1,548 people were taken into detention. During this raid, 561 rowdies were booked under various sections, which was the highest in the history of any raids in the city.

Out of the 561 cases, 48 people were booked under the Arms Act for possession of weapons, 84 were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after illegal drugs were seized and two persons have been booked for planning to execute dacoity. Around 406 were booked under other preventive sections.

However, the rowdies raided on Friday were not in the city during the July 10 raid.

Police in the city had intensified the crackdown after the city reported one more murder on July 19 after a rowdy sheeter identified as Joseph Babli was hacked to death inside a bank in Koramangala. Two days later, two persons – Pradeep and Ravi – were arrested for the crime. They are said to be close associates of another rowdy sheeter Shiva, who belonged to a rival gang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP