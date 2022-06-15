Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police release posters of Ranchi violence accused

Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByVishal Kant

RANCHI: Posters containing pictures of 33 people allegedly involved in the June 10 violent protests over remarks on Prophet Mohammed was released by the Ranchi police on Tuesday. Seeking information about the suspects, the posters also carry contact details of police where residents can reach out with information.

“The posters contain pictures of the suspects, who are being identified by the SIT (special investigation team), based on a probe and after confirmation of their participation and role in the incident,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity. “The posters would be circulated through various mediums.”

Soon after, however, the posters were removed for some amendments. “The posters have been withdrawn for amendment. They will be installed again at important locations in the city,” the senior officer added.

The posters also carried an appeal to the public, seeking help in identification of the suspects. “Please help the police by identifying the Ranchi violence accused,” read a message on the poster, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Massive violence erupted in Ranchi on last Friday during protests over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal’s controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed. At least two people died and over a dozen others were injured in the violence.

The development comes a day after Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais summoned top police officers, including director general of police Neeraj Sinha, and sought information on action taken regarding the June 10 protests.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the violence, while “appropriate legal action” was being taken against seven protesters who were injured and currently receiving treatment Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the city, police said.

Furthermore, Ranchi Police have registered a total of 25 first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence. A police officer told HT that some of the charges in the FIRs include opening fire at police personnel, trying to snatch arms from cops, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

During a television debate on May 28, Sharma made controversial remarks about the Prophet and party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal tweeted some objectionable comments on June 1. Amid outrage over the remarks, the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal on June 5.

