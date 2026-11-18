A 46-year-old on-call driver was arrested for allegedly stealing an idling car with a sleeping 12-year-old girl in the backseat near Tamil Nadu's Guduvanchery, police on Wednesday said. A police checkpost near Guduvanchery, where officers stopped a stolen car and rescued a 12-year-old girl found inside. (PTI/Representative image)

The incident unfolded after the victim's parents left their vehicle outside a local cloud kitchen to grab a quick bite.

To keep the child comfortable, the engine and air conditioning were left running.

Capitalising on the unguarded moment, Raj Mohan slipped into the driver's seat and took off, they said.

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Acting swiftly on the complaint, a special police team mounted an intensive search and simultaneously, alerts were flashed across neighbouring police limits in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Police personnel stationed near the Kuvananchery checkpost spotted a suspicious car approaching and signalled it to stop. When the driver halted the vehicle, officers discovered the 12-year-old girl inside, crying and visibly traumatised.

Police immediately rescued the child and handed her safely over to her parents.

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The accused, Raj Mohan, was taken into custody on the spot and during a search of the vehicle, police recovered gold jewellery that had been looted.

Investigators were conducting a thorough inquiry to determine whether the accused had other motives or if he was involved in similar offenses.