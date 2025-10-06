Murder convict on loose for six months nabbed in Tamil Nadu

abhishek.bhatia@hindustantimes.com Bhondsi jail authorities had issued a letter dated April 5 to Bhondsi police station informing the prisoner convicted in case number 67 under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code had not returned to the district jail. (Representational image)

Gurugram: A murder convict, who had been absconding since April after jumping parole, was apprehended in Chennai on Saturday, police said. The accused, Subash (single name), a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, had been convicted in a 2021 murder case and was serving a life sentence, said officials.

Officials said that the convict, identified as Subash (single name), a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, frequently changed his whereabouts to keep himself away from the police. “A case was registered against him under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act at Police Station Bhondsi, after he jumped his parole on April 4,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Bhondsi jail authorities had issued a letter dated April 5 to Bhondsi police station informing the prisoner convicted in case number 67 under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code had not returned to the district jail.

“In a joint operation, the crime branch of Bhondsi and Sector 40 nabbed the parole jumper. He had been constantly shifting locations between Delhi and Tamil Nadu to avoid being caught,” said Turan.

According to Turan, the parole jumper was produced before a local court on Sunday. He was sent to a one-day police remand for further interrogation.