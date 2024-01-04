Bengaluru crime stats 2023: Molestation cases spike to 1135, theft & murders rise - Report

As the Karnataka capital stepped into the new year, authorities looked back at the year that passed in terms of crime statistics and said Bengaluru city recorded a total of 12,627 criminal offences in 2023. Theft of vehicles was highest among the list, standing at 5,909 cases. While only 38.5 per cent cases were detected in 2023, 45 per cent cases were detected in 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Detection of these cases has fallen over the last couple years. While only 38.5 per cent cases were detected in 2023, 45 per cent cases were detected in 2022, The Hindu reported. Therefore, in 2023, around 3,600 cases were detected out of the total 12,627, data released by the Bengaluru City Police Department indicated.

Here is an overview of the crime rate in Bengaluru in 2023:

Crime 2023 2022 Increase/Decrease Percentage Murder 207 173 +31% Robbery 673 477 +41% Molestation 1,135 731 +55% Crimes against Women 3,260 Crimes against Children 631 561 +12.5%

Murder

Officials revealed that of the total 207 murders that occurred in the city in 2023, 202 were detected. The top reasons for the murders were:

Sudden provocation Illicit affairs Family issues, and Personal enmity, among others.

Murders for gain saw a steep downfall to two in 2023, compared to 17 the year before. “Rowdy-related” murders, however, jumped to seven in the last year, as opposed to four in 2022.

Robbery

Robbery cases were at 673 in 2023, with a majority of them - 57 per cent - consisting of mobile-snatching cases. Chain-snatching was another major contributor, with 153 cases.

Molestation

Molestation cases spiked from 731 in 2022 to 1,135 in 2023. Police reportedly said this was due to better reporting of cases.

Crimes against Women

The total number of crimes against women stood at 3,260 cases. Cases related to dowry and cruelty by husband and his relatives made up most of these - with 1,007 cases. Rape cases stood at 176, of which 115 cases were the result of promises of love or marriage. One three cases were such that the victim was not acquainted with the accused. 161 cases were also booked under the Immoral Trafficking Act.

Crimes against Children

There were a total of 631 crimes against children in 2023, of which, a staggering 560 of them were filed under the POCSO Act. This is significantly higher than the 480 such cases registered in 2022. The breakup further consists of six child marriage cases, four child labour cases and 40 cases booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.