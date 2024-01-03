Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports top global punctuality index, stands 2nd and 3rd: Report

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport bagged third position in the world for its annual On-Time Performance (OTP) in the year 2023. According to a report released by aviation analytics firm Circum, Hyderabad airport is ranked as the second most punctual airport in the world and Bengaluru airport stands next. Hyd and Bengaluru airports top global punctuality index, stands 2nd and 3rd

The Circum report stated that a flight is considered punctual if it departs or arrives with a difference of 15 minutes from the scheduled time. The Kempegowda International Airport has achieved 84.08 % punctuality rate in the year 2023, making it one of the most punctual airports in the world. However, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport beat Bengaluru airport with a slightly higher punctuality rate stands at 84.42%.

Meanwhile, America’s Minneapolis’ St Paul International Airport topped the list of most airports across the globe with a punctuality rate of 84.44%

In 2022, Bengaluru airport was ranked 20th position in the list, and it hints that the most flights arrived and departed on-time this year.

In 2022, 70.40% of international flights saw on-time departure at Bengaluru airport without any delay. Norway’s Oslo airport was declared the most punctual airport in the world that year with 87.63 % of on-time flight departures. Michigan’s Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport in America have bagged 2nd and 3rd places in the most punctual global airports list.