‘Stunning at night’: American CEO impressed by fancy T2 of Bengaluru airport

Kempegowda International Airport’s terminal-2 in Bengaluru has been impressing many well-known people and recently, the Silicon Valley CEO Alexis Rivas who co-founded the architectural firm Cover has lauded the fancy airport terminal. He called it the most unique airport that he visited. ‘Stunning at night’: American CEO impressed by fancy T2 in Bengaluru airport

In an X post, Alexis wrote, “The new terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is stunning at night and the most unique airport I’ve been to. I’d love to see more creativity and boldness like this in airport designs. It’s a great way to make a strong first impression.”

He also said that the growth of Indian infrastructure is impressive. “The rate and scale of infrastructure construction is also impressive. Not just in Bangalore. Every major city in India. And 24/7 construction,” Alexis added.

Recently, Prix Versailles, a Paris based architectural awards jury has recognized the new terminal of Kempegowda International airport as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world and gave the prestigious ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ to the airport. Backed by UNESCO, Prix Versailles has recognized innovativeness, creativity, the reflection of local heritage and ecological efficiency of the terminal which has become flyers’ favorite in last one year. The domestic operations at terminal 2 began in January this year and currently a few domestic airlines and all international airlines operate from here.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new terminal at Bengaluru airport. The airport is built on a theme that represents the ethos of Bengaluru, which is known as the Garden City of India. The vertical gardens and bamboo roofs across the large spread of the terminal give a unique experience to the passengers who board and deboard from the new terminal.