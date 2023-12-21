The popularity of scenic Bengaluru airport’s terminal-2 has reached the global level. Prix Versailles, a Paris based architectural awards jury has recognized the new terminal of Kempegowda International airport as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world and gave the prestigious ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ to the airport. Bengaluru airport's T2 gets this global award for its scenic beauty. Details

Also Read - ‘No Covid restrictions on anything as of now’: Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In an announcement, the management of Bengaluru airport said, “Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru’s (BLR Airport) Terminal 2 gets another recognition! UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, the prestigious architectural competition series, has awarded the ‘World Special Prize for an Interior 2023’ to Terminal 2.”

Backed by UNESCO, Prix Versailles has recognized innovativeness, creativity, the reflection of local heritage and ecological efficiency of the terminal which has become flyers’ favorite in last one year.

The domestic operations at terminal 2 began in January this year and currently a few domestic airlines and all international airlines operate from here. In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new terminal at Bengaluru airport. The airport is built on a theme that represents the ethos of Bengaluru, which is known as the Garden City of India. The vertical gardens and bamboo roofs across the large spread of the terminal is giving a unique experience to the passengers who board and deboard from the new terminal.

The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal was expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.