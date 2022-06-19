Police resort to lathi-charge after protest against Agnipath turns violent in Dharwad

Police resorted to lathi-charge after a protest turned violent in Dharwad on Saturday over the Union government’s Agnipath model for the short-term induction of soldiers into the armed forces. This is the first protest reported in Karnataka.

The incident in Dharwad comes in the wake of violent protests against the new defence recruitment scheme, which continued across India for the fourth consecutive day with agitators burning down more trains, buses and buildings and clashing violently with the police.

The Agnipath model, announced by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in the presence of the chiefs, has replaced the legacy system of recruitment intending to lower the age profile of the three services, and ensure a fitter military and create a technically adept war fighting force capable of meeting future challenges. The recruits will be called Agniveers.

Around 200 youths took out the march from Old SP Circle. According to the police, the aspirants had gathered at Kala Bhavan in Dharwad from various parts of the district and wanted to stage a protest. The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district. Following this, they demanded permission to take out a rally, which was denied. This resulted in a section of protesters pelting stones on a bus nearby, leaving it damaged partially. In response, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse all the protesters, police said.

Some of the protesters have been taken into custody, while others have been dispersed, and the situation is currently under control, police officials said.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said around 200 youths were said to be recently selected for the physical test in army recruitment, and others were opposing the scheme. They assembled at the old DSP Circle in Dharwad in a bid to hold the rally to Kalabhavan and further to the deputy commissioner’s office. “We will check the available video footage and take action. Since Friday, the police are deployed in sensitive spots”, Labhu Ram added.

No arrests or detentions made. No other protests reported as of now.