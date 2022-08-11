Police: Right-wing worker booked for promoting enmity

City police have registered a suo motu FIR against a worker of a rightwing group for allegedly promoting enmity between communities and hurting religious sentiments by threatening to demolish a wall constructed at a disputed idgah in the city’s Chamarajpet, officials said Wednesday.

Chamarajpet police have booked a case against Bhaskaran, president of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad, for “creating a communal discord in the society”. The leader has not been arrested.

Bhaskaran had said he would soon be writing to the state government demanding the idgah wall be demolished.

“After getting permission, we will celebrate Ganeshotsava on this ground. During the celebrations, laser lights will fall on this wall, riots had taken place in Hubballi for similar issues. This wall must be shifted to some other place to avoid tension between Hindus and Muslims. When the BBMP has said the land belongs to the revenue department, then why should that wall be situated at that place?” Bhaskaran had said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Laxman Nimbargi said: “Members of both communities will be asked not to disturb the peace on August 15. The leaders will be told to respect the law of the land.”

Demand for the Ganesha festival at the idgah ground came after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued an order claiming that the property of the idgah maidan belongs to the state revenue department.

On August 6, the BBMP issued an order stating the idgah maidan remained a property of the state and it would take decisions on its usage by the public.

Responding to this, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at the site on which the idgah stands. He made the statement after visiting the area on Monday.

Revenue minister R Ashoka said the idgah maidan belongs to the revenue department and if anyone wants to celebrate any event, they have to take permission.

