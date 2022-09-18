Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police seek to bar shopkeeper and associate from entering Tamil Nadu village for denying candy over caste

Published on Sep 18, 2022 11:40 PM IST

Tamil Nadu police on Sunday initiated proceedings under the SC/ST Act to ban two people from entering a village (Representative use)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Tamil Nadu police on Sunday initiated proceedings under the SC/ST Act to ban two people from entering a village, a day after they were arrested for refusing to sell sweets to Dalit children in Tenkasi district, officers said.

The accused, identified as Maheswaran, who owns a small shop, and his close associate Ramachandra alias Murthy, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly practising untouchability after a video of the incident went viral on social media and amid protest from residents of KV Nallur village, officers added.

The externment procedure under the provision of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was initiated by inspector general of police (IGP), South Zone, Asra Garg.

“It’s a very serious case and so we decided to invoke this provision under the law, which allows removal of a particular person from a specific police jurisdiction,” a senior police officer told HT, requesting anonymity. “We have initiated the procedure today by submitting this to court, which will have to pass an order.”

Police have refused to divulge the caste of the accused, citing sensitive nature of the case.

Section 10 of the SC/ST Act gives power to a special court upon a complaint or a police report to ban a person from entering an area for a period not exceeding two years.

On Saturday, revenue officials sealed the shop, located near the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare School, in the village. On Sunday, heavy police deployment was seen in the village amid protests.

“The shopkeeper’s close associate is the reason behind the incident. He has a pending case registered against him under the SC/ST Act,” the senior officer quoted above said. “He wanted the villagers to withdraw the case. As the villagers did not oblige, the accused refused to sell sweets and chocolates to the children from that community.”

A video of the incident allegedly shot by shopkeeper Maheswaran was widely circulated on social media on Saturday, causing a massive uproar in the southern state. Police told HT that the shopkeeper is also the head of the village.

In the purported video, five children could be seen in front of the shop. Maheswaran is then heard saying he will no longer sell chocolates and eatables to those from their street and that they can inform it to their parents. He is further heard saying that there is a new restriction that villagers decided in a recent meeting. The toddlers then walk away.

HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Thol Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha MP and head of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the DMK government, condemned the incident. “It’s a cruel incident of discrimination. They have hurt tender hearts,” he said. “It’s of consolation that officials have taken immediate action.”

Divya Chandrababu

