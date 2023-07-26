FIR against three Raichur cyber cafes for taking money to enrol into Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

The police registered an FIR and shut down three cyber cafes in Manvi town of Raichur district for allegedly charging people for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme enrolment, which promises ₹2,000 per month to women head of household, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Manvi Tahsildar Chandrakanth raided three cyber centres on Monday and found that they had acquired login IDs issued to authorised government offices to register people for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme by taking money.

Based on the Tahsildar’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the three cyber cafes under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The Tahsildar has also issued an order to shut down the three centres.

Labour minister Santosh Lad warned those seeking money to register for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and said that the licenses would be cancelled if found guilty. “I have visited a few registration centres in my constituency. If we receive complaints that money is being collected for the registration, we will cancel the license,” the Dharwad district in-charge minister said on Tuesday.

On Monday, minister for Woman and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar had said that criminal cases would be filed against those seeking money for registration under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme or if anyone showed negligence towards its implementation. “The government is not keeping quiet with regard to complaints on misuse of the scheme,” she said.

Hebbalkar clarified that the government is paying for registration on behalf of the public. “We are paying ₹12 for uploading each application. So, people need not have to pay anything,” she said.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah launched the scheme on July 19. The state government has said that it would start transferring the money to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries from August 16. Those eligible can register on the Seva Sindhu portal or can approach Karnataka One, Grama One, Bangalore One and Bapuji Seva Kendras.

