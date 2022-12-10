Police station in Punjab attacked by RPG, NIA reaches spot

A rocket propelled grenade (RPG) was fired by unknown people at a police station in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran on Friday night, police said on Saturday, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While banned Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for the attack in a purported audio clip, police said they are yet to verify the same.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) and seven suspects have been detained for questioning, police said. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrived at the spot later in the day to join the probe.

This is the second such incident in the state in the last seven months. In May, a similar attack rocked the state police’s intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali.

According to police, Friday’s attack at Sarhali police station on Amritsar-Bathinda national highway took place at around 11.20pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rocket hit a wall of a Suvidha Centre inside the police station when around 10 people, including station house officer and sub-inspector Parkash Singh, were on duty. The window panes of the Suvidha Centre were damaged, the officials said.

Police believe the rocket launcher is an RPG-28, a Russian-developed reusable rocket propelled grenade launcher that can fire a huge 125-mm Tandem Heat rocket designed to penetrate the heaviest of armour, including an explosive reactive armour.

Following the incident, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav rushed to the spot.

“As per our preliminary investigation, it has been found that yesterday night, at around 11:22pm, the grenade was fired from the highway using an RPG which hit the Suvidha Center of Sarhali police station. We have registered an FIR under the UAPA and our forensic team has reached the spot. We are investigating it technically and forensically to gather clues from the scene of crime and reconstruct what exactly happened,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The launcher was found on the road while the propeller was recovered from the police station. The preliminary facts which have come to the fore are that there is a possibility that the military-grade hardware was smuggled from across the border. There is a clear indication that the neighbouring country is following the strategy to bleed India with a thousand Cuts. But, Punjab Police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and central agencies will investigate the case and give a befitting reply,” he added.

A similar attack was carried out on the headquarters of Punjab Police’s intelligence wing in Mohali on May 9. While no one was injured, the blast in room number 41 on the third floor of the headquarters – that houses the intelligence wing, the special task force against drugs, the anti-gangster task force and several other wings of state police –.shattered the windows of the building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The attack, according to Punjab Police, was jointly carried out by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and local gangsters with the support of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence. Six people were arrestedfor their purported involvement in planning and providing local logistic support to the attackers. The reported mastermind, Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, continues to remain at large.

Asked if Friday’s attack was similar to the one in Mohali, the DGP said: “We are examining the forensic details. Many similarities are there and we will brief you about the investigation from time to time.”

On a query on Landa’s possible role, the officer said: “We have already arrested several people linked to Landa (in the past). Nobody will be spared even if Landa’s involvement comes to the fore. He will soon be extradited.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a purported audio clip that surfaced on Saturday, US-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claimed responsibility for the attack.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The DGP, however, said the clip could be an attempt to divert attention from the real culprits.

“We are examining all angles, theories, and even the India links of those handlers who are sitting in Europe and in North America to nab the real perpetrators,” he said.

Officials aware of the details said Tarn Taran police have detained seven suspects for questioning. The CCTV footage is being examined, they said.

Opposition parties targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the law and order in the state and sought chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the RPG attack was a direct result of the government’s “apathy” in maintaining law and order.

“This is 2nd time in 6 months, police building attacked with rocket launcher in Punjab. It’s direct result of AAP govt’s apathy in maintaining law & order & allowing narco-terrorism to raise its head again. @BhagwantMann should realise gravity of situation & take concrete measures,” Badal tweeted.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema sought Mann’s resignation for “failing” to maintain law and order.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh alleged the AAP government had completely failed in maintaining law and order.

Hitting back, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said: “Ever since Punjab Police has tightened the noose around terrorist and gangsters, they have started to behave like a nervous wreck. The RPG attack in Sarhali is an act of cowardice out of sheer frustration. The Punjab government will act tough against forces trying to disturb peace in the state.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In May, Sarhali police had arrested two persons and recovered a 2.5 kg IED packed with RDX from their possession.