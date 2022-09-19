Police summon Jacqueline for second round of questioning

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi police has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for for a second round of questioning in a ₹ 200 crore extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, senior officials familiar with the matter said.

Fernandez has been asked to report at the EOW office in Delhi at 11 am on Monday, the officials said.

One senior officer mentioned above said they had also summoned fashion designer Leepakshi in connection with the case as Sukesh had reportedly paid her to design costumes for Fernandez.

“We may also interrogate actress Jacqueline Fernandez and fashion designer Leepakshi face-to-face, like we did with Jacqueline and Sukesh’s aide, Pinki Irani,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Special commissioner of police (EOW) Ravindra Singh Yadav said Fernandez was previously called for questioning on September 14, where she was grilled for over eight hours about her links to Chandrashekhar and the alleged gifts she had received from him.

“The actor joined the investigation after getting the third summon. We interrogated the actor, keeping her face to face with Pinki Irani – who introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh. We have also summoned fashion designer Leepakshi, to report in the EOW office same time on Monday. If needed, they will be quizzed keeping them face to face,” said Yadav.

He further said that the EOW had earlier questioned actor Nora Fatehi in connection with her links to Chandrashekhar and the alleged gifts she received from him — included a BMW car given to her brother-in-law in 2021.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already named Fernandez in their chargesheet in the money laundering case related to Sukesh, on the basis of an FIR registered by the Delhi police. The ED has categorically mentioned in the chargesheet that despite being aware of Chandrashekhar’s involvement in criminal cases, Jacqueline got involved in financial transactions with him.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting ₹200 crore, while serving prison time, from Aditi Singh – the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as an official from the union law ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.