‘Police themselves not safe’: IPS officer’s mother found dead in UP, jewellery missing

IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra's 95-year-old mother was found dead at her home in Rudha Dhamrua village, Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Her gold jewellery was also found missing.

Police said a gold chain, nose pin, earrings and anklets were missing from the house. (ANI)

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Indrawati was discovered lying dead on a cot inside her house at around 9 am. She lived alone following the death of her husband, a former government inter-college principal. A domestic worker who found her informed neighbours, news agency PTI reported.

Also read | Man held for wife’s murder after two months

Mishra, who is currently posted in Lucknow, arrived in the village at around 3 pm and filed a complaint alleging murder and robbery against unidentified persons.

Gold jewellery missing

Police said a gold chain, nose pin, earrings and anklets were missing from the house. No other household belongings appeared to have been disturbed.

Also read | Navy sailor, wife and 2 children found dead in Mumbai; murder-suicide suspected

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{{^usCountry}} The family suspects that thieves entered the house on Saturday night, killed Indrawati and fled with her jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family suspects that thieves entered the house on Saturday night, killed Indrawati and fled with her jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

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Malipur SHO Shashank Shukla said the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem examination.

"The actual cause of death will become clear after the post-mortem report." Police are investigating both the death and the missing jewellery.

Akhilesh Yadav expresses concern

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the incident and criticised the state government.

"In Ambedkar Nagar, the sad news has come of the murder of the mother of an IPS officer. The police themselves are not safe in Uttar Pradesh, unfortunately!

Mayawati's remark

BSP chief Mayawati termed the “murder” as "extremely tragic", and the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh "extremely concerning".

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In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The murder of the elderly mother of senior IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra in Ambedkar Nagar district is extremely tragic and, in terms of the state's law and order situation, extremely concerning."

"The apprehension among people over the incident is entirely justified – if such a heinous crime can occur in a police officer's family, how safe is the common public?"

"The government must take due cognisance of this incident and take strict legal action against the culprits," she added.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two children — a three-year-old son and a two-month-old daughter — were found dead in his official residence at Navy Nagar in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday, suspecting it to be a case of murder and suicide.

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Deputy commissioner of police Maneesh Kalwaniya said the sailor allegedly died by suicide, while his 28-year-old wife and their children died due to poisoning at their residence in Cuffe Parade on Saturday.

“The exact cause of death can only be determined after detailed forensic and post-mortem reports are received,” Kalwaniya said.

(With inputs from PTI)