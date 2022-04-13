Police urge trial court to cancel Dileep’s bail

The crime branch, probing the conspiracy case against Malayalam actor Dileep and four others, accused the actor of trying to influence some of the witnesses while seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

The probe team moved the trial court stating that granting bail to the actor will affect the ongoing investigation. It also said that custodial interrogation was necessary in the case as he (the actor) had violated bail provisions set by the court.

Dileep was granted bail by the high court (HC) in February first week on the grounds that he will not influence witnesses and co-operate fully with the ongoing probe. At that time, the HC had stated that the investigating team can approach the trial court if it felt that the accused violated the bail provisions.

As the trial in the 2017 actor assault case was about to end in January 2022, a new case came up following a disclosure of Malayalam director Balachandra Kumar. He told the police that he met the actor assault case prime accused Pular Suni at Dileep’s residence in 2016 when he had gone there to discuss a new project.

The director had also claimed that the latter had a video clipping of the assault and had once invited him to see it. He also alleged that he was privy to a conversation, at Dileep’s house, where he heard about a conspiracy to eliminate officials who were investigating the case.

Soon after the new disclosure in last December, the prosecution moved the trial court for a fresh investigation and the court asked it to file charges. Dileep, his brother, brother-in-law and two aides were booked under charges of conspiracy, destroying evidence and influencing witnesses in a criminal case. In March, high court had rejected Dileep’s plea to quash the fresh case.

The actor assault case took place in 2017 when a leading woman actor was abducted and assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi. Dileep is the seventh accused in the first case. The fresh case came up when trial in the first case was about to conclude.

In another development, the crime branch has declined the demand of Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan to interrogate her at her house instead of the police club in Aluva. “She can’t set terms for the investigating agencies. She is delaying the probe with these unnecessary terms and conditions,” said an official privy to the development.