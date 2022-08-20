Police: Woman abducted, raped by four men for three days in UP

A pregnant woman on Friday alleged she was abducted and gang-raped by four people over a period of three days in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district earlier this week, police said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her complaint, the woman, who is two months pregnant, alleged she was on her way to Saharanpur from Bareilly district when she was abducted from a bus terminal in Farrukhabad and taken to neighbouring Hardoi district and raped for three days on Tuesday, police said.

However, when a police team reached the house where the woman was allegedly held captive, a woman there claimed the survivor’s relatives had left her there in exchange for ₹80,000, they added.

Farrukhabad superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said the woman alleged the accused approached her at Farrukhabad bus terminal and covered her face with a cloth laced with sedatives due to which she fell unconscious.

“The woman said that on regaining consciousness, she found herself inside a room of a house. Four men, who were sitting next to her, took turns to rape her. They threatened to kill her if she attempted to resist,” the SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The woman also alleged she was not given any food to eat for three days when she was in captivity,” he added.

Rajepur police station SHO Dinesh Gautam said the woman managed to escape on Friday morning when the four men were asleep. “She said she walked for 12kms before reaching Bahadurpur village where she approached a few villagers for help. The villagers in return approached the police,” he said.

Following the complaint, the woman was taken to the house where she was purportedly gang-raped, the SHO said.

A woman found in the house claimed a few relatives of the survivor had left her there in exchange of ₹80,000, he added.

“The Farrukhabad and Hardoi police have questioned the woman and a probe is underway,” the SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No FIR was registered till Friday evening.