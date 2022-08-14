Policeman killed in Kulgam grenade attack

A Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police officer was killed in a grenade attack by terrorists late on Saturday evening in Kulgam district, the force said on Sunday. The attack was the fourth in the Union Territory since Thursday.

Tweeting about the attack, Kashmir Zone Police identified the deceased as special police officer (SPO) Tahir Khan, a resident of Poonch district.

“The grenade was lobbed towards a patrolling party of security forces in Qaimoh town on Saturday evening and Khan was injured in the blast,” said a senior officer familiar with the case, asking not to be named.

Khan was rushed to Anantnag for treatment, where he succumbed under treatment, the police said.

“A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh Kulgam. In this terror incident, one police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed and attained martyrdom,” the police tweet said.

“Khan had joined the police force in 2019 as an SPO,” said the officer mentioned above.

The Qaimoh attack came hours after a CRPF sub-inspector was injured in an attack on the force’s bunker in Srinagar.

On Friday, unidentified men fired indiscriminately at a policeman in Bijbehara town of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. He is said to be in a stable condition.

On Thursday, four soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and two injured after terrorists attempted to storm an army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu division. Later that day, suspected terrorists shot and killed Mohammer Amrez, a migrant worker from Bihar, in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

Following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and vowed to deal with terrorists and their supporters in a befitting manner.

“Strongly condemn despicable terrorist attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts martyred in the attack. We shall deal with evil designs of terrorists and their backers in a befitting manner,” tweeted Sinha.

The attempt to infiltrate the Army camp took place days ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration in the country.

Cop injured in Srinagar encounter

A policeman and a terrorist were injured in an ongoing encounter in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area, officials said on Sunday, adding that a gunfight was also underway in Rajouri district.

“ In the ongoing encounter [in Nowhatta], one police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad,... got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. A terrorist also got injured. Search still going on, “ Kashmir police said in a tweet.

In Rajouri, a gunfight broke about after forces launched a search operation, officials said. “An operational contact has been established by troops of Indian army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district Rajouri. An intermittent gun fight is on,defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand