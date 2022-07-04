Policeman shot at by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: A police constable was injured after he was shot at by terrorists in his home in Anantnag district on Sunday evening, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police officials said.

A J&K police spokesperson identified the injured personnel as selection grade constable (SgCt) Firdous Ahmad and said the attack took place at his residence in Hugam Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police were informed about the attack around 7:30 pm, said the spokesperson.

“In this terror incident, he (Ahmed) received gunshot injuries. Subsequently, he was shifted to sub district hospital in Bijbehara for treatment where from he was referred to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar,” the spokesperson said.

Police has registered a case in this regard under.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the officer said.

Security forces in the UT are involved in providing stringent and three-tier security measures amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

On June 29, security forces killed two local terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district in an encounter.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had termed the operation as a big success as the operation site was very close to the yatra route.

