Policy update deadline today: Whatsapp says users will not lose features

Mobile messaging service provider WhatsApp said on Friday that its users will not lose functionality on May 15 if they do not agree to their contentious new privacy policy, confirming that it had pushed back its deadline for a roll-out that initially was meant to leave people with no option but to agree with the policy if they wanted to keep using the app.

The statement came as reports indicated that the company could gradually put some functionality out of users’ reach, before eventually leaving users with no choice but to delete the app. “WhatsApp continues to provide an important way for friends and family to stay in touch during this difficult time. While the majority of users have already approved our update, no one will lose functionality on May 15 if they haven’t yet and we’ll be sure to provide reminders at a later time,” a company spokesperson said. “We want everyone to know that this update does not impact the privacy of personal messages,” the statement added.

On Friday, The Guardian reported that beginning May 15, people will be unable to dismiss the screen asking them to accept the new terms, although they will still be able to receive calls, and reply to messages through notifications. “In time, however, even that will be disabled, leaving users with no choice but to accept the new rules, or delete their accounts entirely,” the report said.

