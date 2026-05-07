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Political observers see no possibility of DMK-AIADMK tie-up to form govt

Political observers see no possibility of DMK-AIADMK tie-up to form govt

Published on: May 07, 2026 12:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, With certain media reports indicating that DMK and AIADMK are likely to join hands to form a government by overtaking actor-turned Vijay's TVK, which has 108 MLAs, political observers termed it a "speculation".

Political observers see no possibility of DMK-AIADMK tie-up to form govt

Despite TVK chief Vijay's visit to Lok Bhavan on Wednesday to stake a claim for forming the government in Tamil Nadu, the governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has not invited the party to form the government.

"This is the only reason certain media started to speculate that DMK and AIADMK would jointly form the government. Do you think it is possible?", questioned Ex-MP and former AIADMK P K C Palanisamy.

He told PTI that "even if there is a possibility of a tie-up between DMK and AIADMK, both will face severe consequences in allocating minister posts. Who will be the chief minister? That would be a big question mark". Palanisamy also pointed out that several leaders in both DMK and AIADMK will not accept the tie-up.

K Villvam, a Chennai-based AIADMK leader, recalled a failed attempt in the late 1970s to bring together AIADMK founder late M G Ramachandran and late DMK president M Karunanidhi.

"The AIADMK will not even try to join DMK to form government since both parties' ideology and policies are different", he said, adding, "even if there is a possible tie-up, it will not last even one week after forming the government".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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