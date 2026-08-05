'Political party not the answer': Dipke, Saurav Das, others to meet and discuss CJP's future

After leading the student protests over examination irregularities, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is planning to expand its reach beyond conventional politics. The outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke, and spokespersons Saurav Das and Vaishnavi Gaur, among others, are set to hold a key meeting in Maharashtra to discuss the group's future course of action.

File photo of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and party spokepersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. (PTI)

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In a media interaction on Tuesday, the CJP leadership asserted that addressing public grievances requires a societal awakening rather than the creation of conventional political alternatives.

Also read: Complaint against Noida teen who ‘abused’ PM Modi at NEET protest dropped

The CJP – a youth-led satirical political movement – was behind last month's massive stir against NEET paper leaks, which ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister.

Now, curiosity has grown over how the CJP would carry forward the work that it begun as being the face of Gen Z protests.

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{{^usCountry}} "We were asked questions about where this movement will go after the success of the protest, and we have all come to strategise around the same. We will hold discussions over it and think about how to take it to grassroot level... When we come up with something concrete on August 6th, we will inform everyone on our future strategy," Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the CJP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We were asked questions about where this movement will go after the success of the protest, and we have all come to strategise around the same. We will hold discussions over it and think about how to take it to grassroot level... When we come up with something concrete on August 6th, we will inform everyone on our future strategy," Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the CJP said. {{/usCountry}}

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Das noted that CJP is a movement, rather than a political party. “While there are numerous political parties, the answer to people's pain is not another political party, but an awakening on grassroot level, and this is what CJP is doing,” Das said.

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The party has also ruled out possibility of immediate plans to enter electoral politics. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that the party would consult Gen Z on the issues that they want to be taken up.

"The purpose will be to form the agenda for the Cockroach Janta Party and discuss how we can take this social movement forward," Dipke told Reuters.

CJP core committee meeting

CJP supporters will be meeting for two days from Wednesday to review its recent Jantar Mantar protest, discuss organisational expansion and chart its future roadmap.

“Our core team members, including our spokespersons and everyone who helped us manage the protest, will be attending. All our core members will be here... As of now, we have no plans (to form a political party),” Dipke said.

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The group is seeking to create a grassroots organisation with workers in every district, spokesperson Das said.

“The movement is about accountability. The issues that we want to raise are all going to be youth-centric,” Das was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. “We want to take this movement to the grassroots because people at the grassroots face a lot of issues and nobody hears them out.”

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Meanwhile, criticising the government's handling of recent CJP protests, CJP leader Vaishnavi asserted that authorities must foster genuine conversations rather than enforcing one-sided mandates upon citizens.

"The way BJP and RSS have held other rallies recently, it is not much of a dialogue; it is dictation. So we just hope that they engage in dialogue instead of dictation. Children should not be bullied that is our hope. Otherwise, we will continue working on our youth movement," Vaishnavi told news agency ANI.

Asserting that demonstrations carry profound political consequences, CJP leader Ratna Singh noted that while organisations like the RSS maintain their active support structures, the political resonance of public agitations has expanded far beyond major cities.

She said, "No, the RSS comes forward only to help them whenever they do, so there is no doubt about that. But whether this movement has had an impact, do you think, on voters... it definitely has, it has because just as much as you saw at Jantar Mantar, it has also had an impact in every village where people couldn't even come. So definitely..."

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