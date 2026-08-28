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Politicians celebrate Raksha Bandhan; Love of ladki bahin is my greatest strength, says Fadnavis

Politicians celebrate Raksha Bandhan; Love of ladki bahin is my greatest strength, says Fadnavis

Published on: Aug 28, 2026, 16:05:13 IST
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Mumbai, Leaders across the political spectrum celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Maharashtra with much fanfare, but the festivities also carried a deeply emotional note, with NCP MP Supriya Sule remembering her late cousin and then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with a heartbreaking message.

Politicians celebrate Raksha Bandhan; Love of ladki bahin is my greatest strength, says Fadnavis
Politicians celebrate Raksha Bandhan; Love of ladki bahin is my greatest strength, says Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the love and blessings of "ladki bahin" are his greatest strength!

"The sentiments in the hearts of my dear sisters from Maharashtra were conveyed to me by MLC Chitra Tai Wagh. I wholeheartedly accept their boundless love and blessings. Your blessings will continue to give me greater strength and inspiration to take the work of public service to its fulfilment.

Deep Dive

Why do politicians emphasize the emotional significance of Raksha Bandhan?

Politicians highlight Raksha Bandhan's emotional significance to connect with their constituents through shared values of love, trust, and familial bonds, reflecting the cultural importance of the festival in their communities.

How do celebrities celebrate Raksha Bandhan despite busy schedules?

Celebrities like Eisha Singh make an effort to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings by prioritizing their presence and cherishing the moments together, regardless of their work commitments.

What are common themes expressed by political leaders during Raksha Bandhan celebrations?

Common themes include the importance of empowering sisters, the emotional bond between siblings, and the commitment to protecting and supporting each other, as echoed by leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Supriya Sule.
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"I firmly believe that a brother should not only protect his sisters but also pledge to empower them. Living a lifetime indebted to the love of millions of sisters in Maharashtra, my resolve is to keep working to make every sister self-reliant and empowered," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Extending wishes on Raksha Bandhan, Sule wrote an emotional post on X remembering Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28.

Sule shared childhood memories of sibling love, growing up together, fights, and love.

"Even now, it feels like you'll suddenly appear from somewhere, let me tie the rakhi on you, chat and laugh with your sisters, and immerse yourself back into the family...," Sule said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also extended his wishes on the occasion. He said the bond between a brother and sister is based on love and trust.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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