‘Politics must have room for humanity,’ says Omar, wonders why govt has not met Sonam Wangchuk yet

Politics must have room for compassion, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said, as he called out the Centre for not approaching activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 19 days.

"The Education Minister should either resign or be removed from his post," Omar Abdullah told reporters. (PTI)

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Abdullah noted that the activist has only one demand: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"The Education Minister should either resign or be removed from his post," Abdullah told reporters here, throwing his lot with the Ladhakhi activist and scores of others on a protest at Jantar Mantar.

He added, "The surprising thing is that it has been 18 days, perhaps the 19th day is going on. He has lost around 9 kgs, and it is affecting his health. But the government is not budging, not appealing to him in any way to stop his hunger strike. Politics has its place, but somewhere there should also be a place for humanity and compassion."

Also Read | What's Rahul Gandhi planning amid buzz over absence from CJP-Wangchuk protest: ‘Are you rattled, Modi ji?’

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{{^usCountry}} Comparing the Centre's approach towards the Anna Hazare-led protest during the UPA rule, Abdullah said the then prime minister Manmohan Singh sent his ministers to persuade the protesters to break their hunger strike and come to the path of dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comparing the Centre's approach towards the Anna Hazare-led protest during the UPA rule, Abdullah said the then prime minister Manmohan Singh sent his ministers to persuade the protesters to break their hunger strike and come to the path of dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

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"But no attempt has been made yet to talk to Wangchuk. We don't know what the government's attitude will be in the coming days, but we are definitely concerned about Wangchuk's health," he said.

Abdullah said if his uncle, Mustafa Kamal, a National Conference leader, had not died, someone from his party would have joined the protest with Wangchuk.

"If we weren't involved in our own grief here, perhaps one of us would have gone there and expressed our support for him. But he is not on a hunger strike to listen to what we say. He needs an assurance from the government," he added.

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The chief minister said the protestors' demands are not unjust.

"Many people (politicians) have gone there. When they are demanding justice in connection with the NEET exam, we too feel their demand is not wrong; the demand is right. But, I do not know why this government doesn't even pay attention to these things," he said.

Also Read | 'Force feed Sonam Wangchuk': Plea in Delhi HC seeks liquid diet, hospitalisation for climate activist on hunger strike

The Cockroach Janta Party has been on a protest for more than 25 days demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and a paper leak.

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Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on a hunger strike since then.

Abdullah also criticised those who failed to refrain from making political remarks despite the death in his family.

"We have a condolence gathering here. 'Chauram' (fourth day of mourning) is tomorrow. Now, there should be some kind of break for politics. Surprisingly, those who express condolences inside do politics outside. If you want to do politics, don't come, because it feels strange," said the NC leader.