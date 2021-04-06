Poll-bound Tamil Nadu records over 3000 cases of Covid-19 for the 5th consecutive day

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,645 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the state-wide tally of cases to 9,07,124, according to state health department's bulletin on Tuesday evening. This is the fifth consecutive day when the state has reported more than 3000 cases daily. Fifteen fatalities were also recorded in the same timespan, which pushed the death toll up to 12,804, according to the bulletin.

State capital Chennai recorded 1,303 cases, contributing the most to Tamil Nadu’s tally. With 281 new cases, Chengalpattu (304) stood at second position, followed by Coimbatore (281). Chennai and Chengalpattu both recorded five deaths each, the highest death toll in the state.

Polling hours in Tamil Nadu has been extended by an hour to allow Covid-19 patients a chance to cast their votes. Those who are under treatment for Covid-19 or suspected of being infected have an hour long window to vote, from 6pm to 7pm, after normal voting hour ends. The Press Information Bureau in Tamil Nadu tweeted pictures of Covid-19 positive patients voting in their respective constituencies wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE). Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament K Kanimozhi, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, voted in Mylapore clad in PPE.

“The body temperature of all voters will be taken and those with fever will be asked to come between 6 and 7pm and vote wearing PPEs,” health secretary J Radhakrishnan told reporters at a press conference.

Tuesday’s tally marks a slight decrease in the daily caseload, Tamil Nadu had recorded 3,672 new cases on Monday. The state which went to polls on Tuesday also recorded 1,809 recoveries, the total recovery in the state now stands at 8,68,722.