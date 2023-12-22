Poonch ambush: What we know about PAFF which claimed responsibility for terror attack

The People's Anti-Fascist Front or PAFF, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), claimed responsibility for the Poonch terror ambush in Jammu and Kashmir in which four soldiers were killed and three injured on Thursday. The bodies of two of the slain soldiers were mutilated, officials said. A damaged Indian Army vehicle after an attack by terrorists in Poonch district on Thursday, (PTI)

Security and defence experts have called for immediate strengthening of the security management and intelligence network along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region, which witnessed the killing of 59 people, including 24 security personnel and 28 terrorists, in terror incidents this year.

Lt General Paramjit Singh (retd), who headed the Nagrota-based XVI corps of the army, acknowledged that the terrain where the incident took place is a difficult one. "But having said that one needs to be prepared for all eventualities," he said.

The ambush came weeks after a major gunfight in the Dharmsal belt of Bajimaal forest area in nearby Rajouri district that had left five Army personnel, including two captains, dead last month.

A top commander of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Quari, who masterminded several attacks, including the killing of 10 civilians and five Army personnel, and his associate were killed in the two-day-long encounter in November.

What do we know about People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF)?