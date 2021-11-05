HT THIS DAY: November 11, 1999 — Pope John Paul II’s arrival in India sparks no fireworks

New Delhi- The changed protocol did not allow an elaborate welcome ceremony at the airport and, in the 13 years that passed since he last landed in Delhi, Pope John Paul II had aged enough to lean on a walking stick as he slowly walked down from the special Alitalia aircraft this evening.

The temporal head of the Holy See and the supreme spiritual leader of one billion Catholics worldwide arrived at the Delhi airport without so much as a whimper of the protests that have marred the long period of preparations for his visit.

The Pope’s quiet arrival at the Palam technical area proved to be an anticlimax for all those who were expecting fireworks at the airport. There were no frenzied protestors demanding apologies, no placards and banners announcing arbitrary bans on conversions. The elaborate security arrangements ensured that no miscreant entered the seven kilometre area from the airport to the Vatican embassy where the Pontiff would be staying during his three-daylong visit.

The Archbishop of Delhi Reverend Alan de Lastic led the group of priests in black to welcome the Pope. The chairman of the organising committee of the Pope’s visit to India Dr Dominic Emmanuel received other members of the Pope’s entourage while Sister Dolores represented the religious sisters with Delhi laity leader A. C. Michael representing the Catholic men and women of the city.

The Minister of State for External Affairs Ajit Panja extended the state’s welcome to the Pontiff while a posse of policemen held the cameramen and other media personnel at bay. A gleaming black limousine waited at the tarmac while the Pontiff was being greeted by scores of bishops from the across the country.

Unlike the last time when the Pope had quickly bent and kissed the ground minutes after he landed in India, he merely stood glancing reverently at the soil while the cameras flashed around him. The Pope had last come to Delhi in February, 1986 and had been welcomed at the airport by the President and the Prime Minister. Elaborate speeches were made at that time both by the Heads of Indian State and by the Pontiff.

‘’I have come to meet as many beloved Indian people as well as to come to a deeper understanding of the rich culture of your country,” the Pope had said in his speech made at the airport on February 1, 1986. Since security considerations have led to a change in the protocol, the Pope would now be received as a State Guest at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow mornmg.

The 79-year-old Pontiff has come to India with the specific purpose of proclaiming the document Eccleia in Asia (Church in Asia) which marks the conclusion of the Synods of Bishops for Asia. The Asian Synod was held in Vatican City in May, 1998. The Pope’s visit this time is much shorter compared to the last time when he had spent ten days in India. He would be meeting the President K. R. Narayanan tomorrow and the heads of various religions in India, including the Shankaracharya of Prayag Peeth Madhavananda Saraswati. As a State Guest, the Pontiff would be given a formal reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Krishan Kant and PM AB Vajpayee would call on the Pontiff during the visit. Scores of people have gathered in the city to have a glimpse of the Pontiff. While there was no statement from the Vatican Embassy or the Media Committee on whether the Pope would be granting them an audience separately, it was assumed that due to tight security, the Pontiff would not be able to mingle with the people.