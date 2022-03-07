‘Pornographic content’ found in arrested journalist’s phone: Chhattisgarh Police

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police have claimed to have found “pornographic content” and “sensitive confidential documents” on a journalist’s phone four days after he was arrested for allegedly spreading fake news against ruling Congress leaders. They added they have found enough evidence that Nilesh Sharma was using journalism for such “illegal activities”.

Sharma, who is also a political satirist, was arrested last week following a Congress leader’s complaint including under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace).

On Sunday, the police issued a statement claiming Sharma, was found to have “unauthorised access to call records”. “Call record is a sensitive confidential document and can be accessed only by police and other agencies only by following requisite legal procedures... It is necessary to investigate the purpose for which the call records were used. Also, a police officer was brought under investigation for providing the records.”

The statement added that “pornographic material” found on Sharma’s phone is a punishable offence under the Information Technology Act. “Chats from the mobile phone make it clear that he [Sharma] was in contact with women involved in acts of moral turpitude. The chats are objectionable and abusive. Also, similar chats have been found with a few other men and this is also being investigated. The accused is found to be involved with few persons with whom he is regularly involved in the exchange of ideas ...involving, broadcasting fake news with some agenda. ... such persons will also be questioned.”

The statement said confidential documents found in Sharma’s phone cannot be accessed without the help of government employees and that too is being investigated.

“Some chats...are also of the nature of intimidation...he was intimidating and blackmailing under the guise of doing journalism. The victims...will also be questioned...”

The family and lawyer of Sharma, whose bail application was scheduled to come up in a local court on Monday, refused to comment. Sharma runs a web portal and publishes a satirical column.

In October, the Chhattisgarh Police arrested two journalists of another web portal for allegedly publishing a misleading and baseless report about Congress lawmakers and extorting money from them.

