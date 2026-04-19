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Portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath Dham open as Char Dham Yatra commences

Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of portals at Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath amid Vedic chants on Akshay Tritiya

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:10 pm IST
By Neeraj Santoshi, Mussoorie
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The Char Dham Yatra commenced on Friday with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath Dham amid Vedic chants on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the Garhwal Himalayas. The shrines, decked up with flowers, saw a sea of pilgrims on the first day.

Char Dham Yatra kicks off as portals of key shrines open (PTI)

The portal of Gangotri Dham was first to open at 12:15 pm, while the portal of Yamunotri Dham opened at 12:35 pm amid chants of Jai Maa Ganga and Jai Maa Yamuna in the presence of a large number of devotees.

“All rituals were conducted strictly in accordance with traditional Vedic rites to ensure the sanctity of the opening of the portal at 12:15 pm,” secretary of the temple committee Suresh Semwal said.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the opening ceremony alongside thousands of pilgrims who had gathered in the temple courtyard at Gangotri Dham.

“The safety and well-organised conduct of the Char Dham Yatra is a collective priority, as it is our shared goal to maintain a secure and safe yatra for pilgrims, for which all stakeholders and those associated with the Char Dham Yatra have worked with full dedication and meticulous planning,” CM Dhami said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Santoshi

He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories.

akshay tritiya
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