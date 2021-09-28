Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi weather today: Largely overcast, chances of thunder or lightning

By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The weather department forecast has predicted the possibility of thunder and lightning in Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo/Representative Use)

The weather in Delhi is expected to be generally overcast on Tuesday with the possibility of thunder or lightning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday was around 26.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The maximum temperature hovered around 34.3 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “moderate” category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 130. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 108 in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe.”

