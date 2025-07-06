‘Possibility of World War anytime’: Nitin Gadkari at Nagpur event

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said there is an atmosphere of conflict going on across the world and a possibility of a World War breaking out “anytime”. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks during a workshop on 'Electric Vehicle Fire Mitigation', in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (File/PTI)

Gadkari said the situation is such that there is a possibility of a World War taking place amid the conflicts going on between Israel and Iran, and between Russia and Ukraine.

While addressing an event in Nagpur, Gadkari said coordination, harmony and love are vanishing due to the authoritarianism and dictatorship of superpowers and there is an atmosphere of conflict across the world, news agency PTI reported.

The minister was speaking during the launch of the book 'Beyond Borders' in Nagpur on Sunday.

Hailing India as the land of the Buddha giving the message of truth, non-violence and peace, Gadkari said there is a need to ascertain future policy after reviewing and deliberating on international happenings underway.

"There is an atmosphere of conflict going on across the world amid the war between Israel and Iran as well as Russia and Ukraine. The situation is such that there is possibility of a World War taking place anytime in the backdrop of these two ongoing wars," Gadkari said.

Gadkari further said that the warfare dimensions have changed due to advanced technology, with the increasing use of missiles and drones.

"Amid all this, it has become difficult to protect humanity. Often, missiles are fired on civilian settlements. This has created a serious problem and there is need to discuss all these issues at a global level," the BJP leader said.

The union minister said that the global conflicts are slowly leading the world towards destruction, adding that authoritarianism is making it possible.

"It won't be right to say so but (fact is) all this is slowly leading to destruction. Authoritarianism and dictatorship (adhikarwadi-hukumshahi) of the superpowers is making coordination, harmony and love vanish," he added.